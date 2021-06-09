Barco and Cinionic Celebrate Reopening of Movie Theaters in Belgium with 2,000 Charitable Ticket Donations

Images Courtesy of Barco/Cinionic

Cinema technology and solutions companies Barco and Cinionic are celebrating the reopening of movie theaters in Belgium today by offering over 1,000 subsidized movie tickets to their employees while making a charitable donation of 2,000 tickets, the companies announced.

“2020 confirmed the importance of our corporate culture and beliefs,” said Barco CEO Jan De Witte in a statement. “Cinema and the power it has culturally around the world is core to who we are. It’s in our DNA. We are committed to enabling and empowering the industries and communities that we serve. Today, we live by our values and welcome you back to the movies.”

“Cinema is about coming together for a shared experience, one that is accessible to all. As we chart the reopening of cinemas globally, we see one thing in common, moviegoer excitement to come return,” added Wim Buyens, CEO, Cinionic. “Our dedicated cinema team shares the anticipation to sit back, relax and enjoy a movie in theaters. We are proud to work with like-minded partners to empower moviegoing as cinemas reopen in Belgium.”

Authorities in Belgium announced that theaters in the country would be allowed to reopen today, June 9.

The charitable donation, which was made with longstanding partner Film Fest Gent, will be distributed by Enchanté.