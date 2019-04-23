B&B Theatres Opens New MX4D Theater in Overland Park, Kansas

PRESS RELEASE

Los Angeles, California April 23 – B&B Theatres has opened another MX4D theatre system, bringing the theatre chain’s total to six.

“Our continued partnership with MediaMation (MMI) proves our belief in MX4D.” says Brock Bagby, Executive Vice President of B&B Theatres. Situated on the Kansas/Missouri state line, the Overland Park is the second largest city in Kansas with nearly 200,000 residents. The theatre also has the ability to draw from the nearby Kansas City metropolitan area, which boasts almost 500,000.

The state-of-the-art seats for all locations feature a full range of motion and effects to enhance Hollywood’s latest releases. Moving beyond standard 3D, they utilize MMI’s newly patented EFX armrest which allows for every customer to have a better communal experience across an entire theater. Additional atmospheric effects include wind, fog, rain, and strobes.

MMI’s MX4D Motion EFX Theatres began wowing B&B audiences in Shawnee and Lee’s Summit, Kansas in mid 2017. By the end of last year, the special effects and motion seat theatres shattered attendance records. Upcoming releases include Disney’s live action Aladdin, Godzilla King of Monsters and MIB: International from Warner Brothers, and Universal’s The Secret Life of Pets 2. Visit B&B Overland Park’s website for showtimes and more information