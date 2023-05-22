B&B Theatres Adds Cashless Arcade with Intercard in New St. Louis Location

Intercard recently installed a cashless system in the Outtakes redemption arcade at the new West Olive 10 Theatres in Creve Coeur, Missouri. The complex is operated by Missouri-based B&B Theatres.

The first of B&B’s four theatres in the St. Louis area to feature an arcade, it is located close to Intercard’s St. Louis headquarters.

The Outtakes Arcade has 37 arcade games and a redemption center. Intercard is part of the project team along with its industry partners, FEC consultants Pinnacle Entertainment Group, and games distributor Shaffer Distributing.

The new complex also offers 10 theaters and 10 bowling lanes, plus a bar and restaurant.

“Intercard has many satisfied customers in the exhibition industry,” Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard, said in a press release. “We help leading companies like B&B Theatres, Cinergy Entertainment Group, Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille, and Santikos Theatres take advantage of new trends and revenue streams.”

B&B Theatres ranked #6 in Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2023 ranking of North America’s largest cinema circuits, with 529 screens at 57 locations.