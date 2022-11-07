B&B Theatres Signs 10-year Contract with The Coca-Cola Company

B&B Theatres and The Coca-Cola Company announced a new 10-year partnership on Monday.

With an array of beverage options available through Coca-Cola Freestyle machines, guests can explore, pour, and enjoy drinks and refills on any size. The circuit-wide conversion effort is slated to be complete by the holiday season of 2022.

“Coca-Cola is an iconic global brand that represents so many of the values that we believe in at B&B,” B&B Theatres President Bob Bagby said in a press release. “But beyond that, they provide exceptional product and service that will translate directly into an enhanced experience for our guests and employee family, and that’s what we’re all about.”

“Not only do we share a common passion for cinema that spans nearly a century, we are inspired by B&B’s commitment to innovation, giving movie-goers cutting-edge, immersive experiences in hometowns across the country,” The Coca-Cola Company Vice President of Customer Leadership Brian Nixon added in the same press release. “Coca-Cola is thrilled to announce our partnership with B&B Theatres and look forward to together creating magical movie moments for many years to come.”

B&B Theatres ranked #6 on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2022 list of North America’s largest cinema exhibition circuits, with 513 screens at 56 locations.