B&B Theatres Gets ‘Glicked’ with Record-Breaking Weekend

Courtesy of Universal/Paramount

Glicked? Wickedator? Whichever you prefer, the cinema industry and B&B Theatres experienced an electrifying weekend as Gladiator II and Wicked stormed onto big screens and propelled B&B Theatres to achieve four significant milestones across their 100-year history, including the chain’s biggest musical opening, biggest November weekend, 8th biggest weekend overall, and 12th biggest single day box office gross.

“This weekend wasn’t just about breaking records, although we’re always happy when that happens!” said Bob Bagby, the chief executive officer of B&B Theatres. “It was about celebrating the magic of cinema and further proving that the theatrical experience is alive and thriving. If Glicked is any indication, the future of the industry looks incredibly bright!”