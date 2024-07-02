B&B Theatres to Open Cinema at American Dream, New Jersey

Courtesy of B&B Theatres

B&B Theatres has announced a state of the art cinema and entertainment experience at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Housing the largest ScreenX auditorium in the world, this announcement marks an expansion of B&B Theatres footprint in premier entertainment destinations, complementing its successful operation at the iconic Mall of America and signaling its first arrival in New Jersey.

ScreenX, developed by CJ 4DPLEX, enhances the traditional moviegoing experience by extending the screens onto the surrounding walls of the auditorium. The new ScreenX location will house an 80-foot-wide center screen and side walls measuring 82 feet each boasting 242 feet of ScreenX viewing range for the moviegoer. In addition to the new ScreenX auditorium, the new venue at American Dream will include 8-screens, multiple bowling lanes, a full redemption arcade, and various food and beverage options including a restaurant and full service bar. The facility will offer laser projection, wall-to-wall curved screens, and heated, leather, electric recliners in every auditorium.



“We are incredibly excited to announce this deal with the American Dream,” said Brock Bagby, the president and chief content, programming, and development officer for B&B Theatres. “This new location underscores our commitment to providing the most immersive and enjoyable entertainment experiences possible. Our presence at the Mall of America has been a tremendous success, and we are eager to bring our unique blend of cinema and entertainment to even more guests at the American Dream. Stay tuned! What we have in store is worth the wait!”

Shedding a little further light on the amenities, B&B Theatres CEO Bob Bagby commented on ScreenX, located within one of the location’s Grand Screen auditoriums, “ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection platform, meaning the movie won’t just play on the screen in front, but on the two sidewalls. It’s a remarkable presentation and we’re thrilled to announce that the American Dream ScreenX will be the largest in the world, located only seven miles from Times Square at the Greatest City in the World!”

“Bob, Brock and the entire B&B Theatres team have been a trusted and pivotal partner in the growth of the ScreenX brand in the U.S. and we are thrilled to announce the opening of our largest ScreenX auditorium in the world, at American Dream,” said Don Savant, chief executive officer & president, CJ 4DPLEX America. “This premiere location, already home to high-end retail and attractions, now offers an unmatched cinematic experience, enhancing the appeal of this iconic New Jersey landmark and drawing visitors from around the world.”

“We are ecstatic that B&B Theatres will open its first New Jersey location at American Dream, offering our guests yet another exceptional immersive entertainment experience,” said Bryan Gaus, the senior vice president and general manager of American Dream. “American Dream truly offers something for everyone with endless ways to relax, unwind and enjoy quality time with friends and family.”