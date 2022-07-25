Bergen Breaks Box Office Records to Become Most Successful Turkish Movie in Middle East

Image courtesy: VOX Cinemas

The biopic Bergen has become the most successful Turkish film in the Middle East, with 371,824 admissions across eight markets since its June 16 debut in cinemas.

Directed by Caner Alper, Bergen stars Farah Zeynep Abdullah in the lead role as the Turkish singer, following both her musical career and her violent relationship with her husband. It was previously selected as the opening film at the Turkiye-Germany Film Festival earlier this year.

Distributed by VOX Cinemas, which is owned and operated by the company Majid Al Futtaim, Bergen is also the first Turkish film ever released in Saudi Arabia.

The title is currently screening in Saudi Arabia, the UAE (United Arab Emirates), Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Lebanon, and Oman.

“Turkish cinema has a rich history with a bright and creative community of talent and, in recent years, it has been flourishing not only the Middle East but also on the international festival circuit,” Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas Managing Director Toni El Massih said in a press release. “Bergen has really struck a chord with movie lovers across the region and surpassed all projections, demonstrating the appetite that audiences have for the rich storytelling that Turkey is known for.”

