Big Sean and Emagine Entertainment Partner for Signature Concessions Combo

Luxury theater brand Emagine Entertainment, Inc. has announced a new partnership with rapper Big Sean. Under this new agreement, Emagine will sell the Big Sean Cinema Mix—consisting of a large Detroit-style mix popcorn, a large drink, and a bag of fruit snacks, plus a collectible Big Sean Don Life t-shirt, designed exclusively for this promotion—at select Emagine locations starting November 10.

This is the first time Emagine has featured a celebrity’s name on a menu item. The combo, which represents Big Sean’s movie concessions of choice, will cost $40, with the t-shirt available separately for $25. A portion of proceeds from each purchase of the Big Sean Cinema Mix will go to the Sean Anderson Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan.

“Extraordinary concessions are synonymous with the movie going experience at Emagine,” said Anthony LaVerde, CEO of Emagine Entertainment. “Teaming up with Big Sean, a true fan of Emagine, to create a menu item that he regularly enjoys at our theatres was a natural progression of our ongoing partnership, and to be able to bring a charitable component to this concept takes it to a different level.”

“I’m so excited to be teaming up with Emagine on this initiative that brings the community together. We’re going to be serving up some of my favorite movie snacks with some Don Life merch for a great cause,” said Big Sean.

The Big Sean Cinema Mix will be available while supplies last at participating Emagine locations: including the chain’s Michigan theaters (Emagine Birch Run, Emagine Canton, Emagine Hartland, Emagine Macomb, Emagine Novi, Emagine Palladium, Emagine Rochester Hills, Emagine Royal Oak, Emagine Saline, Quality 10 Powered by Emagine, The Birmingham 8, Powered by Emagine), Illinois theaters (Emagine Frankfort), the Emagine Geneva Lakes in Wisconsin, and Indiana’s Emagine Noblesville and Emagine Portage.