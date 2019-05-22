Boston’s Showcase SuperLux Introduces Art Gallery Featuring Locally Curated Artwork and Live Music

PRESS RELEASE

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Showcase SuperLux, the premier movie-going destination in the Boston area, announced today the launch of a new program that elevates the cinematic experience through specially curated artwork installations and live performances by noted local musicians. In addition to the superior comfort, dining and entertainment offerings available at Showcase SuperLux, guests will now enjoy ongoing arts programs inspired by classic and current films.

“We are committed to continually raising the bar for the experience we provide at Showcase SuperLux,” said Rebecca Stein, Vice President of U.S. Marketing for Showcase Cinemas. “We believe our new arts program and its focus on locally curated pieces and performances is a natural complement to the movie-going experience. We are very proud to offer a unique arts environment that can’t be found anywhere else.”

Showcase SuperLux has partnered with Boston-based LuminArtz, a nonprofit that works with local artists, to create public art that will be featured in the SuperLux Lounge and the cinema’s custom-built gallery. For the gallery’s debut, Showcase SuperLux commissioned a series of one-of-a-kind portraits of iconic Hollywood movie stars including Faye Dunaway, Sophia Loren, James Dean and Marilyn Monroe called “Surreal Hollywood” from artist Lia Burke. Local video artist Pamela Hersch will bring Burke’s paintings and other local artwork to life on Showcase SuperLux’s new digital display wall.

“LuminArtz is dedicated to supporting local and regional artists by promoting their most creative and innovative works,” said Lyn LaFontaine, Co-Founder and Executive Director of LuminArtz. “We select exciting venues, in lieu of traditional galleries, to showcase this work because of the unique opportunity to powerfully engage, educate and inspire; Showcase SuperLux is the perfect partner to do just that.”

Showcase SuperLux’s new arts program will also feature SuperLux Sounds, a series of live music events that will take place in the SuperLux Lounge every Friday and Saturday evening beginning June 1. Boston native and acclaimed independent recording and performing artist Will Dailey will help curate local artists for the program. Dailey is a seven-time Boston Music Award winner and has shared the stage with Willie Nelson, Steve Earle and Eddie Vedder.

The new gallery space is one of several renovations recently completed at Showcase SuperLux. In addition to the digital display wall, the SuperLux Lounge has been redesigned and features a shuffleboard table and all new furniture, including plenty of cozy seating options that guests may enjoy before or after their movie. Guests who choose the Lux Lite experience now enjoy the comfort of fully-extending power operated ultra-plush recliners, while guests who reserve seats in the SuperLux portion of the auditorium are invited to sit back and relax in even more luxurious recliners that feature in-seat heat and specially designed tray tables featuring soft-glow lighting underneath.