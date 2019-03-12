Bow Tie Cinemas to Renovate Majestic and Landmark theaters in Stamford, CT





PRESS RELEASE

STAMFORD, CONN. – March 12, 2019: Bow Tie Cinemas, North America’s oldest continually operating theater circuit, announced that it will renovate the Majestic 6 (118 Summer St.) and Landmark 9 (101 Broad St.) in Stamford, CT.



The upgrades follow recent major renovations made to the company’s locations in Norwalk and Trumbull, at the Royale, Regent, and the Marquis theaters.



“We are proud to be the first movie theater company to bring luxury recliner seating and in-seat full bar and restaurant service to movie theaters in Fairfield County with our Bow Tie Cinemas Ultimate concept. Overwhelmingly positive customer response to our Ultimate offering in Norwalk has led us to the decision to further expand Bow Tie Cinemas Ultimate to our two Stamford locations, so that we may continue to offer the best moviegoing experience and value to our loyal guests,” said Ben Moss, owner of Bow Tie Cinemas.



Each theater will be renovated with luxury electric recliner seating, as well as full bar and food offerings which can be enjoyed at the seat. The renovations will also include new restrooms and lobby décor.



Bow Tie Cinemas has operated both theaters since November 2006.



“Both theaters will stay open during the phased renovations. Upgrades to the Majestic have already begun on the first three screens. We anticipate having the Majestic fully renovated by summer, and we will start the Landmark renovations in a few months as well,” said Joe Masher, chief operating officer. “Guests have responded with high marks for our handmade artisan pizza, Ultimate Burgers and our craft drink menu,” he added.



In addition to traditional movie theater snacks, the Bow Tie Ultimate menu will feature fresh baked Artisanal Pizza, three-cheese gourmet Mac & Cheese, Chicken & Waffles, Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls, Chicken or Meatball Parmesan and Buffalo Chicken Heroes, Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast, Ultimate Loaded Nachos, Large Bavarian Pretzels, plus favorites like Chicken Fingers, Mozzarella Sticks, French Fries and more. The menu was designed to be easily enjoyed from the comfort of the guest’s in-seat table. Jack & Harry’s gourmet popcorn will continue to be popped fresh and offered in caramel, cheddar and other seasonal varieties.



Bar service includes premium spirits and cocktails made to order, along with a wide local craft beer and cider selection, a variety of wine choices, and Bow Tie specialty cocktails such as seasonal sangria, mojitos and the signature Bow Tai, served by the glass or the carafe.



With new reserved seating, guests will be able to select their seats while purchasing tickets at the box office, at an in-theater kiosk, online at bowtiecinemas.com, or via the Bow Tie Cinemas app. Food and beverage orders can be carried in from the concession stand or delivered to one’s seat prior to the start of the feature film.