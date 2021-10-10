WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: No Time to Die Debuts w/ $56M Domestic, Takes in Additional $89.5M Overseas; Venom: Let There Be Carnage Drops 64% to $32M in Sophomore Frame

Following the longest-ever gap between Bond installments during the Daniel Craig era of the franchise – the result of four release-date delays amid the pandemic – No Time to Die, the actor’s final turn as 007, debuted in theaters this weekend saddled with lofty expectations.
The studio cites “preliminary internal polling data “which indicates that 25% of moviegoers who showed up in North American theaters this weekend returned to theaters for the first time since the start of the pandemic, offering a hopeful spin on No Time to Die‘s ability to lure holdouts back to the multiplex after over a year-and-a-half. If that statistic bears out, it may also bode well for the film’s long-term box office prospects. In addition to garnering a good A- Cinemascore and a solid 88% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, No Time to Die is only available to watch in theaters, giving audiences no alternative route to view the film at home. Strong word-of-mouth could help keep it afloat against forthcoming competition including next weekend’s Halloween Kills and The Last Duel and the following weekend’s highly anticipated sci-fi epic Dune.
Falling to second place in its sophomore frame is Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which dropped 64% to an estimated $32M. That’s a steeper second-weekend drop than we saw for the first Venom, which fell 56%, though that film didn’t have a behemoth like Bond follow so quickly on its heels. Nonetheless, Let There Be Carnage has $141.67M to date – less than 1% behind the first Venom at the same point in its run, though the studio is projecting that the sequel will surpass the original installment tomorrow, on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a holiday that many Americans have off from work.
With no other family-friendly alternatives currently in wide release, The Addams Family 2 held well in its second weekend, dropping 42% to an estimated $10.02M for a total of $31.14M so far. That’s actually a better hold than the first Addams Family, which dropped 46% in its sophomore frame – though of course, that film debuted to nearly $13M more, a difference at least partially attributable to the sequel’s day-and-date availability on PVOD.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finished at No. 4 with an estimated $4.2M in its sixth weekend of release, bringing the Disney/Marvel title – the only film to cross the $200M mark during the pandemic – to a grand total of $212.5M so far.
After opening to a mild $4.65M last weekend, Warner Bros.’ The Many Saints of Newark fell to fifth place with an estimated $1.45M, a rather steep 69% decline. The Sopranos prequel, which debuted day-and-date on HBO Max, has $7.41M after 10 days of release.
Disney/20th Century Studios’ Free Guy finished in sixth place with an estimated $1.3M in its ninth weekend of release, bringing the total for the Ryan Reynolds action-comedy to $119.68M.
Debuting in limited release was the A24 horror film Lamb, which broke into the top 10 with $1,000,079 from 583 screens — good enough for a seventh-place finish according to estimates.
Universal’s Dear Evan Hansen finished a hair behind in eighth place with an estimated $1,000,000 in its third weekend, bringing the total for the Broadway musical adaptation to $13.7M.
Finally, Universal’s Candyman finished at No. 9 with an estimated $700k in its seventh weekend, while Disney’s Jungle Cruise rounded out the top 10 with an estimated $214k in weekend number 11. Their totals stand at $60.07M and $116.55M, respectively.
OVERSEAS
Softer-than-expected debut in North America notwithstanding, No Time to Die continued cleaning up in its second frame overseas, where it grossed a terrific $89.54M from 66 markets. The Bond installment, which was released largely by Universal internationally (with some MGM territories), has taken in north of $257.27M overseas and $313.28M worldwide. The film debuted at No. 1 in France with an estimated $10.1M, the highest debut of the pandemic in the country to date. In the U.K. and Ireland, it took in an estimated $20.5M, a slight 28% drop from its first weekend in the territory. Its total there is now $70.9M, making it the fourth highest-grossing Universal title of all time in the market. No Time to Die opens in China on Oct. 29 and in Australia on Nov. 11.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage took in an estimated $24.8M from 13 markets overseas, including a terrific $20M in Latin America. The Sony sequel’s international total is now $43.9M and its global tally is $185.6M.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings crossed the $400M global mark this weekend after taking in another estimated $4.9M from 46 territories. The MCU installment’s international total is now $189.1M and its worldwide tally is $401.6M. Disney reports that its releases will pass the collective $2B global mark tomorrow for 2021, making it the first MPA studio to hit that number this year. A total of seven of Disney’s films have surpassed $100M worldwide so far this year: Shang-Chi, Black Widow, Free Guy, Cruella, Jungle Cruise, Raya and the Last Dragon and Soul.
Warner Bros.’ Dune grossed another $8.8M from 32 international markets this weekend, bringing its overseas total to $117.1M. It opens in North America on Oct. 22.
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates: October 8-10, 2021
|Title
|Estimated weekend
|% change
|Locations
|Location change
|Average
|Total
|Weekend
|Distributor
|No Time to Die
|$56,007,372
|4,407
|$12,709
|$56,007,372
|1
|United Artists / MGM
|Venom: Let There be Carnage
|$32,000,000
|-64%
|4,225
|n/c
|$7,574
|$141,665,616
|2
|Sony Pictures
|The Addams Family 2
|$10,019,040
|-42%
|4,207
|n/c
|$2,382
|$31,140,891
|2
|United Artists / MGM
|Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
|$4,200,000
|-31%
|2,800
|-655
|$1,500
|$212,456,765
|6
|Walt Disney
|The Many Saints of Newark
|$1,450,000
|-69%
|3,181
|n/c
|$456
|$7,407,052
|2
|Warner Bros.
|Free Guy
|$1,300,000
|-43%
|1,495
|-1,050
|$870
|$119,681,287
|9
|20th Century Studios
|Lamb
|$1,000,079
|583
|$1,715
|$1,000,079
|1
|A24
|Dear Evan Hansen
|$1,000,000
|-60%
|1,927
|-1,437
|$519
|$13,706,130
|3
|Universal
|Candyman
|$700,000
|-45%
|1,153
|-592
|$607
|$60,073,075
|7
|Universal
|Jungle Cruise
|$214,000
|-70%
|445
|-930
|$481
|$116,546,419
|11
|Walt Disney
|PAW Patrol: The Movie
|$200,000
|-53%
|404
|-345
|$495
|$40,019,471
|8
|Paramount
|The Jesus Music
|$150,000
|-73%
|270
|21
|$556
|$857,994
|2
|Lionsgate
|After We Fell
|$131,000
|149
|$879
|$131,000
|5
|Vertical
|I’m Your Man
|$50,470
|6%
|122
|71
|$414
|$169,165
|3
|Bleecker Street
|The Eyes of Tammy Faye
|$42,000
|-83%
|125
|-860
|$336
|$2,308,421
|4
|Searchlight Pictures
|The Night House
|$21,000
|25%
|70
|-15
|$300
|$7,107,044
|8
|Searchlight Pictures
|The Boss Baby: Family Business
|$15,000
|-30%
|328
|-16
|$46
|$57,278,895
|15
|Universal
|Mass
|$14,457
|4
|$3,614
|$14,457
|1
|Bleecker Street
|Black Widow
|$12,000
|-50%
|55
|-45
|$218
|$183,647,459
|14
|Walt Disney
|Old
|$11,000
|-60%
|146
|-30
|$75
|$48,231,320
|12
|Universal
|Ascension
|$7,500
|3
|$2,500
|$7,500
|1
|MTV Documentary Films
