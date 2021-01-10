WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Wonder Woman 1984 Continues No. 1 Reign During January Release Drought

On yet another weekend without any new wide openers, Wonder Woman 1984 easily retained the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office with an estimated $3 million, a drop of 45% from last weekend’s $5.5 million total.
That represents something of a leveling out for the Warner Bros. release after the 67% plummet between its opening weekend and its sophomore frame, though at this point the theatrical performance for the superhero sequel can be considered something of a disappointment after a promising $16.7 million three-day debut. Its domestic total now stands at $32.6 million.
The top markets for WW84 this weekend were unchanged, with a top five ranking of Salt Lake City, Dallas, Phoenix, Houston and the Greater New York Metro area (representing NJ, CT, and Upstate NY theaters). Only around 40% of theaters are currently open in North America, with limited seating capacity, as the coronavirus continues to surge in the U.S.
Universal’s The Croods: A New Age maintained its second place ranking with an estimated $1.81 million from 1,818 theaters in its seventh weekend of release. The Dreamworks Animation sequel, which finished as the tenth highest-grossing movie of 2020, now has $36.88 million in North America.
News of the World, another Universal title, dipped 26% to an estimated $1.24 million from 1,986 theaters, bringing the total for the Oscar-tipped Tom Hanks Western to $7.1 million through the end of its third weekend of release.
Coming in fourth place was Sony’s Monster Hunter, which took in an estimated $1.1 million from 1,765 locations in its fourth weekend of release. Its domestic total now stands at $7.81 million.
Rounding out the top five was Lionsgate’s Fatale, which eased just 4% to an estimated $670,000 from 1,222 locations. The Hilary Swank-Michael Ealy thriller now has $4.01 million through the end of its fourth weekend.
In sixth place, Focus Features’ Promising Young Woman dipped 19% to an estimated $560,000 in its third weekend from 1,448 theaters, bringing the total for the Carey Mulligan vehicle to $2.7 million.
OVERSEAS
Wonder Woman 1984 grossed an estimated $4.7 million internationally from 40 markets, bringing its overseas total to $98.8 million and its global tally to $131.4 million.
The Croods: A New Age took in an estimated $5.05 million from 17 territories, bringing its international tally to $90.95 million and its global total to $127.83 million.
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, JAN. 8 – SUN, JAN. 10
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Wonder Woman 1984
|$3,000,000
|-45%
|2,218
|67
|$1,353
|$32,600,000
|3
|Warner Bros.
|2
|The Croods: A New Age
|$1,810,000
|-19%
|1,818
|67
|$996
|$36,875,650
|7
|Universal Pictures
|3
|News of The World
|$1,240,000
|-27%
|1,986
|58
|$624
|$7,100,970
|3
|Universal Pictures
|4
|Monster Hunter
|$1,100,000
|-13%
|1,765
|-42
|$623
|$7,805,410
|4
|Sony Pictures
|5
|Fatale
|$670,000
|-4%
|1,222
|39
|$548
|$4,011,203
|4
|Lionsgate
|6
|Promising Young Woman
|$560,000
|-19%
|1,448
|115
|$387
|$2,707,180
|3
|Focus Features
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|The War With Grandpa
|$147,327
|17%
|385
|80
|$383
|$19,001,819
|14
|101 Studios
|2
|Come Play
|$95,000
|60%
|110
|0
|$864
|$9,680,000
|11
|Focus Features
|3
|Half Brothers
|$60,000
|48%
|134
|0
|$448
|$2,128,085
|6
|Focus Features
|4
|Alien (2021 re-release)
|$60,000
|-20%
|456
|-49
|$132
|$135,000
|2
|20th Century Studios
|5
|Freaky
|$50,000
|-11%
|172
|-29
|$291
|$8,830,845
|9
|Universal Pictures
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|No records.
Share this post