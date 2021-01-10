WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Wonder Woman 1984 Continues No. 1 Reign During January Release Drought

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

On yet another weekend without any new wide openers, Wonder Woman 1984 easily retained the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office with an estimated $3 million, a drop of 45% from last weekend’s $5.5 million total.

That represents something of a leveling out for the Warner Bros. release after the 67% plummet between its opening weekend and its sophomore frame, though at this point the theatrical performance for the superhero sequel can be considered something of a disappointment after a promising $16.7 million three-day debut. Its domestic total now stands at $32.6 million.

The top markets for WW84 this weekend were unchanged, with a top five ranking of Salt Lake City, Dallas, Phoenix, Houston and the Greater New York Metro area (representing NJ, CT, and Upstate NY theaters). Only around 40% of theaters are currently open in North America, with limited seating capacity, as the coronavirus continues to surge in the U.S.

Universal’s The Croods: A New Age maintained its second place ranking with an estimated $1.81 million from 1,818 theaters in its seventh weekend of release. The Dreamworks Animation sequel, which finished as the tenth highest-grossing movie of 2020, now has $36.88 million in North America.

News of the World, another Universal title, dipped 26% to an estimated $1.24 million from 1,986 theaters, bringing the total for the Oscar-tipped Tom Hanks Western to $7.1 million through the end of its third weekend of release.

Coming in fourth place was Sony’s Monster Hunter, which took in an estimated $1.1 million from 1,765 locations in its fourth weekend of release. Its domestic total now stands at $7.81 million.

Rounding out the top five was Lionsgate’s Fatale, which eased just 4% to an estimated $670,000 from 1,222 locations. The Hilary Swank-Michael Ealy thriller now has $4.01 million through the end of its fourth weekend.

In sixth place, Focus Features’ Promising Young Woman dipped 19% to an estimated $560,000 in its third weekend from 1,448 theaters, bringing the total for the Carey Mulligan vehicle to $2.7 million.

OVERSEAS

Wonder Woman 1984 grossed an estimated $4.7 million internationally from 40 markets, bringing its overseas total to $98.8 million and its global tally to $131.4 million.

The Croods: A New Age took in an estimated $5.05 million from 17 territories, bringing its international tally to $90.95 million and its global total to $127.83 million.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, JAN. 8 – SUN, JAN. 10

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Wonder Woman 1984 $3,000,000 -45% 2,218 67 $1,353 $32,600,000 3 Warner Bros. 2 The Croods: A New Age $1,810,000 -19% 1,818 67 $996 $36,875,650 7 Universal Pictures 3 News of The World $1,240,000 -27% 1,986 58 $624 $7,100,970 3 Universal Pictures 4 Monster Hunter $1,100,000 -13% 1,765 -42 $623 $7,805,410 4 Sony Pictures 5 Fatale $670,000 -4% 1,222 39 $548 $4,011,203 4 Lionsgate 6 Promising Young Woman $560,000 -19% 1,448 115 $387 $2,707,180 3 Focus Features

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The War With Grandpa $147,327 17% 385 80 $383 $19,001,819 14 101 Studios 2 Come Play $95,000 60% 110 0 $864 $9,680,000 11 Focus Features 3 Half Brothers $60,000 48% 134 0 $448 $2,128,085 6 Focus Features 4 Alien (2021 re-release) $60,000 -20% 456 -49 $132 $135,000 2 20th Century Studios 5 Freaky $50,000 -11% 172 -29 $291 $8,830,845 9 Universal Pictures