Brad Wechsler to Step Down as Chairman of IMAX Corporation

Imax Corporation has announced that Bradley Wechsler will be stepping down as Chairman of the Board of Imax at the annual shareholders meeting on June 9, 2021.

Wechsler, along with Imax CEO Richard L. Gelfond, acquired Imax in 1994; from 1996 to 2009, the two served as co-CEOs. Since 1994, Wechsler has served as Chairman or Co-Chairman of Imax’s board. In the decades since Imax’s acquisition by Wechsler and Gelfond, the PLF provider has grown into a global brand with a particularly strong presence in the growing market of China.

Wechsler is currently CEO and Managing Partner of Elysium LLC and serves on the boards of Apollo Investment Corporation, NYU Langone Hospital and Medical Center and Math for America, as well as several private boards. He served on the board of Assay Healthcare Solutions from 2010 to 2014 and is a member of the Motion Picture Academy of Arts & Sciences.

Said Gelfond of Wechsler’s departure as Chairman: “Brad and I have had an outstanding working relationship since we acquired IMAX together nearly 30 years ago, during which time IMAX has been transformed into one of the leading entertainment technology companies in the world. I thank him for his dedication, wisdom, insight, support, and guidance. I know all of IMAX’s employees past and present recognize and appreciate his many contributions. As he leaves his role, I am proud to have partnered with him and to call him my friend.”

Added Wechsler: “It’s been almost thirty years since Rich and I acquired IMAX, and we’ve seen a tsunami of changes over the years. One thing that has remained constant though is the power of The IMAX Experience® and the power of the IMAX brand. I’m proud to have been part of building this great company and wish the Company and Rich continued success in growing this unique franchise.”

With Wechsler’s departure from the Chairman of the Board position, the Board will select a new chairman, to be announced shortly after the July 9 meeting.