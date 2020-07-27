Warner Bros. Announces Tenet to Open in 70 Countries on August 26, Select Cities in United States on September 3 for Labor Day Weekend

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. confirmed early this afternoon they now plan to release Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in 70 countries around the world starting August 26.

On the overseas front, major territories will include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Domestically, the current plan is for the studio to begin rolling out the film on Thursday, September 3 in select cities, in time for Labor Day weekend.

The understanding at this stage is that those cities will be selected based on the status of the pandemic in regions around the country. Future expansions are possible, if not likely, as the studio eyes a long theatrical window under current circumstances.

This marks the fourth announced release plan for Nolan’s latest film, following delays from its original target of July 17, then pushed to July 31 and August 12 at various points this summer as COVID-19 spiked in new regions across the U.S.

With a focus on opening abroad first now, Warner Bros. is currently set to offer the first major new release on a global scale as summer winds down. The news will surely be welcomed by international exhibitors as many countries have reopened theaters safely, successfully, and with growing consumer demand for new content.

Additionally, the studio confirmed Inception‘s 10th Anniversary Event will now aim for an August 21 release.

More information to follow as it’s confirmed by the studio.