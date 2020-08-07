Global Release of BTS Concert Film Break the Silence: The Movie to Kick Off on September 10

The global release of BTS concert film Break the Silence: The Movie will kick off on September 10 in over 70 territories worldwide, distributor Trafalgar Releasing reported Friday (August 7). That will be followed by a release in over 40 additional territories, including the U.S., on September 24.

Break the Silence: The Movie is the fourth BTS film and the first since last year’s Bring the Soul: The Movie, which grossed over $24.3 million worldwide across 112 territories. Both were filmed during the K-Pop group’s blockbuster world tour, Love Yourself: Speak Yourself.

“We’re delighted to partner with Big Hit Entertainment on the release of Break the Silence: The Movie, which gives fans extraordinary access to both their first international stadium tour and all seven members of BTS,” said Trafalgar Releasing CEO Marc Allenby in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming the ARMY back to cinemas for a fourth time for this must see BTS big screen experience.”

In addition, Bring the Soul: The Movie will return to theaters around the world for a limited engagement August 28-30, with screenings to be accompanied by an exclusive Break the Silence sneak peek.

Tickets for Break the Silence screenings go on sale Thursday, August 13 on the film’s official website. Tickets for Bring the Soul go on sale Tuesday, August 18. All dates are subject to change based on the status of local theater re-openings.