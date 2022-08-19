Caesars Sportsbook Lounge Opens at Emagine Entertainment’s Royal Oak Cinema

Image courtesy of Emagine Entertainment

Luxury cinema chain Emagine Entertainment, Inc., the tenth largest cinema in North America by screen count, announces the official opening of the Caesars Sportsbook Lounge Powered by Emagine at Emagine Royal Oak. The Caesars Sportsbook Lounge Powered by Emagine brings a full Vegas-style experience to Royal Oak, Michigan, made possible through a partnership between Caesars Sportsbook, an entity of Caesars Entertainment, Inc., and the recently opened Emagine Sports Lounge.

The partnership combines the first ever sports lounge in a movie theatre with the elevated Caesars Sportsbook sports betting experience. Caesars Sportsbook will host exciting fan engagement events and offer unique promotions to movie and sports fans in the new premium venue at Emagine Royal Oak.

The Caesars Sportsbook Lounge Powered by Emagine will host a mix of college and professional games, including football, baseball, hockey, basketball, golf, tennis, soccer, boxing, and motorsports. The lounge features a comfortable atmosphere with massive screens, a cinema sound system, heated leather recliners, and individual tables large enough to hold snacks, beverages, or a laptop. The space is also equipped with free high-speed Wi-Fi and a dedicated display showcasing a variety of betting odds for those interested in engaging in legal, state-regulated online sports and casino gambling activities, using the guest’s own personal online sports betting account through Caesars Sportsbook. Rounding out the experience is a team of dedicated servers providing seat-side service for preferred food and drink options.

In recognition of the rebranded opening, Caesars Sportsbook is offering a special promotion. New users aged 21 years and older in Michigan, can earn a $25 Free Bet and an Emagine Food and Beverage Voucher worth an estimated $29.50 when making a first-time deposit of at least $20 into a new account and using the promo code “EMAGINE.”

Admission to The Caesars Sportsbook Lounge Powered by Emagine is free and available during normal theater operating hours on a first come, first served basis for individuals 21 years and older. Guests can check the Emagine website for specific hours and special ticketed events.

“Our commitment to building innovative entertainment experiences for our guests led us to the creation of the sports lounge at Emagine Royal Oak,” said Anthony LaVerde, CEO, Emagine Entertainment. “Partnering with Caesars is a major milestone in our ongoing commitment to being the most innovative theater chain in the country.” Emagine and Caesars, two of the nation’s most respected brands, bring Detroit an opportunity to engage with sporting events in a dramatic new way. Additional locations are planned for the second half of the year.

“We are excited about this partnership with Emagine Entertainment and applaud their ingenuity in creating a sports lounge in a movie theatre,” said Eric Hession, Co-President of Caesars Digital. “This concept will provide an exciting environment for people to enjoy televised sporting events and for us to connect with new customers while also rewarding our existing loyal customer base.”

The Caesars Sportsbook Lounge Powered by Emagine is also available for private rentals. For more information about Emagine, and the Caesars Sportsbook Lounge Powered by Emagine, please visit https://www.emagine-entertainment.com.