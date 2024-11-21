California’s Historic Ojai Playhouse to Reopen Friday, November 22

Courtesy of Ojai Playhouse

The historic Ojai Playhouse—following a decade-long closure—has announced its reopening on Friday, November 22. The newly revitalized 5,500-square-foot theater will feature a diverse lineup of first-run arthouse films, nostalgic classics, and live events—including comedy shows, notable speakers, podcasts, and music performances. Nestled in the scenic city of Ojai amidst the striking Topatopa Mountains, the Ojai Playhouse embodies Southern California’s artistic spirit and natural beauty. The theater’s first month of programming will include Oscar contenders, beloved holiday classics, acclaimed independent films, and cult midnight movies, including Heat, Mulholland Drive, Anora, The Wild Robot, Babygirl, Emilia Perez, The Brutalist, and more, curated by Ojai Playhouse owner David Berger.

Under new ownership since 2020, Ojai Playhouse has undergone complete structural and interior revitalization. The revamped 200-seat theater now boasts state-of-the-art film and audio technology, a live performance stage, and upgraded audience amenities. The 1914 building’s original interior beauty and facade have been carefully restored using original materials, framed in a contemporary, minimalist design–evoking the elegance of a high-end screening room crossed with the vibrant allure of a James Turrell art piece at MoMA. As one of California’s oldest single-screen cinemas, Ojai Playhouse now offers a green room, front lobby refreshments, a rear box office, an outdoor garden, a microcinema, private event space, and a café and bar.

The four-year restoration project was led by principal architect Bob Kupiec, and local builder Kerry Miller, who has been involved in the restoration since a water main break closed the theater in 2014. The construction team, Holwick Constructors, is known for its experience in building theaters and professional screening rooms. The building was designated an Ojai Historic Landmark in 2020.

The Playhouse’s expansive renovation — serving both film screenings and live events — was professionally designed and includes a Meyer Sound cinema system, Yamaha Active Field Control Immersive Audio System, Nexo live PA, Dolby Atmos for cinema and listening events and Sony FR7 PTZ cameras for video capturing and live streaming. The theater is equipped with Simplex 35mm reel-to-reel projectors and a Barco 4k laser projector and includes both professional theatrical lighting and flexible mood lighting.

Ojai Playhouse will also be available for community events and private screenings — serving the needs of filmmakers, producers, or local members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Oscars). The theater has the distinction of being the only independent arthouse film venue on the coast between LA and Santa Barbara.

﻿Ojai Playhouse Owner David Berger said, “The Ojai Playhouse has been a vital gathering place for our community for nearly a century, and I’m deeply honored to bring it back, newly restored with state-of-the-art capabilities. By supporting the film and arts communities and showcasing the work of creators both locally and internationally, we’re building on its historic legacy as a cultural hub. I’m excited to offer programming that resonates with everyone, in a magical space that celebrates Ojai’s rich heritage and the joy of shared experiences.”