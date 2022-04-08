Cannes Film Festival 2022: Cineum Cannes is now equipped with FLEXOUND Augmented Audio

France’s Cineum Cannes, an official screening location for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, is now equipped with FLEXOUND Augmented Audio. The new Lodge auditorium adds immersive audio with physical vibration to each seat, complementing the DTS:X sound system.

Director of Cineum Cannes, Laurent Raffaëlli says, “The icing on the cake is the addition of our Finnish partner FLEXOUND Augmented Audio™ that is integrated into the seats. The technology enables much clearer dialogue, increased dynamic range, and additional natural vibration enabling an emotional intake of sound that cannot be matched through traditional speakers”

FLEXOUND is designed and engineered in Finland. Originally created to help autistic children, the patented technology can now be embedded into cinema seats.

“Once you have enjoyed a movie with FLEXOUND the ordinary audio just feels, well, too ordinary. Our patented technology creates value that you just cannot experience by staying at home”, FLEXOUND CEO, Isak Olevic says.

The grand opening of Cineum Cannes Lodge auditorium was celebrated with the live streaming of Cendrillon from Paris on April 7th, 2022.