Captain Marvel Adds $9.1M Domestically on Thursday; Five Feet Apart ($715K), Wonder Park ($700K), & Captive State ($300K) Debut

Friday Report: Early estimates for Thursday show Captain Marvel registered another $9.1 million, completing its first full week of domestic release with an excellent $196.8 million — 7 percent ahead of the pace of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($183.2 million) and 4 percent ahead of The Hunger Games ($189.9 million) through the same point. We continue to expect a sophomore weekend around $70 million or higher.

Globally, the Marvel blockbuster stands at $575.5 million after an additional $16.1 million earned overseas on Thursday. China accounts for $107.8 million of that total.

Three new entrants joined the market last night, starting with Five Feet Apart‘s $715K start for Lionsgate/CBS. That lands in between the Thursday night debuts of comparable titles Love, Simon ($850K) and Everything, Everything ($530K).

Not far behind was Paramount’s Wonder Park, earning $700K from shows starting at 4pm at 2,620 locations. The closest comparison for a recent animated pic opening during Spring Break is last year’s Sherlock Gnomes, but that film didn’t hold Thursday shows.

Meanwhile, Captive State scored a $300K start from 7pm shows at 2,500 locations. That’s comparable to Hotel Artemis ($271K) and The Belko Experiment ($310K).

