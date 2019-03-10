Captain Marvel Launches w/ $455.0M Global Opening, 6th-Best Ever

Captain Marvel posted one of the biggest worldwide debuts in movie history this weekend with $455.0M.

Its $302.0M overseas opening ranks as the 5th-best ever, behind only The Fate of the Furious, Marvel predecessor Avengers: Infinity War, Jurassic World, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

Combined with its stellar domestic debut, the film’s $455.0M global opening ranks as the 6th-best ever, behind those same aforementioned films plus also Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

In China, the second-biggest market behind the U.S., Captain debuted with $89.3M. That’s the 13th-biggest Chinese opening for a non-Chinese film, and the third-biggest Chinese opening for a Marvel movie behind only Avengers: Infinity War and Captain America: Civil War.