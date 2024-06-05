Celebrate National Best Friends Day with BABES

Courtesy of Neon

Following the theatrical launch of Babes, Neon will be offering a special ticket promotion to celebrate National Best Friends Day. On Saturday, June 8th, moviegoers who buy one ticket to see Babes will get a second ticket free.

Babes had its world premiere at SXSW and Neon presented an exclusive screening of the film earlier this year in Las Vegas at CinemaCon. Babes is currently in theaters on 1,118 screens. The film follows inseparable childhood best friends Eden (Ilana Glazer) and Dawn (Michelle Buteau) who have grown up together in NYC. When carefree and single Eden decides to have a baby on her own after a one-night stand, their friendship faces its greatest challenge. The film is co-written by Glazer and Rabinowitz and directed by Pamela Adlon, in her directorial feature debut.

Tickets for the special BOGO promotion are available exclusively via Atom Tickets and are limited to one use per customer, and valid for June 8th showtimes only. The offer will be automatically applied at checkout.