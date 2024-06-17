Celebrating European Cinema at CineEurope 2024

Phil Clapp and Laura Houlgatte, President and CEO respectively of the European cinema trade grouping UNIC, welcomed delegates at the opening ceremony of this year’s CineEurope.

Welcoming delegates at the opening ceremony to this year’s event – also UNIC’s annual convention – both highlighted the strong performance of the European cinema sector in 2023.

European cinema admissions grew by approximately 21.6 per cent, reaching 986 million visits across the region and the box office also experienced substantial growth, increasing by 23.7 per cent to an estimated €7.2 billion.

Laura Houlgatte highlighted the local titles that played a vital role in the success of the European cinema sector in 2023. Italian titles grossed €121 million in 2023, twice as much as in 2022 and in Romania four domestic releases made it to the top 10 for the first time. Worthy of particular mention were Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu, C’è ancora domani and Alibi.com 2.

Phil Clapp highlighted the contributions made by US studios, underscoring the global reach and impact of their films. Barbie and Oppenheimer were celebrated as an unprecedented double bill which drove audiences in millions to European cinemas. This led to an exceptional summer for the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Poland, the UK, Spain and Italy amongst other countries. Also of note was that The Super Mario Bros. Movie crossed the billion-dollar mark globally. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Fast X, Guardians of the Galaxy and Wonka, to name but a few, also helped make 2023 a success. When it came to event cinema, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour set a new record for the highest global opening weekend for a concert film, earning $128 million.

Laura Houlgatte discussed the impact of the 2023 strikes on the release schedule, particularly affecting the final months of 2023 and the first half of 2024. On a more positive note, Gower Street Analytics, the leading global box office forecaster, has predicted global box office revenues of $32.3 billion, an increase from their initial projection of $31.5 billion at the beginning of the year. She also welcomed the great weekend results of Pixar’s Inside Out 2 which shattered all expectations, delivering $295 million globally.

Phil Clapp also emphasised the continuing commitment of cinemas to invest and innovate. He highlighted the crucial need for a diverse range of high-quality content, from international blockbusters to arthouse titles, event cinema productions, family comedies, child-friendly animations, and genre films like horror and science fiction. Local, European, and international films are all essential to this successful mix.

Phil Clapp also stressed the importance of ensuring that titles were well-marketed, with everyone in the industry playing a role. He re-affirmed that cinemas remain the best way for audiences to experience films, provide the industry with a robust theatrical window to maximise revenues and minimise film theft, and offer the creative community an unparalleled opportunity to showcase their work on the big screen to enthusiastic film fans.

Phil Clapp also updated the audience on the Women’s Cinema Leadership Mentoring Programme, now in its seventh year with 14 new mentees and mentors. The speakers wished the participants well and thanked IMAX, Barco, and Vista Group for supporting UNIC’s vision of a diverse and inclusive cinema industry.

Today’s speech also celebrated the “Giants of Exhibition”, the top 50 European cinema operators by screen count, published by UNIC and Boxoffice Pro. In addition, Phil Clapp and Laura Houlgatte thanked Gruvi, the new strategic advisor of the UNIC People Programme, which is aimed at helping exhibitors recruit and retain talents.

In closing the joint speech, Laura Houlgatte emphasised that the principal mission of UNIC is representing the views of cinema exhibition with European lawmakers in Brussels. She highlighted the recent election of a new European Parliament and the imminent appointment of a new European Commission. She expressed eagerness to engage with European policy-makers and convey the needs and priorities of the cinema industry to ensure its continued growth and success.