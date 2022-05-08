CES+ Named Cinema Equipment Supplier of the Year in Boxoffice Pro Readers’ Poll

CES+ has been selected by Boxoffice PRO readers as the theatrical exhibition industry’s most trusted cinema equipment supplier of 2021 in the publication’s annual Boxoffice Barometer survey.

The poll, with more than 165 respondents representing more than 100 cinema exhibition circuits, was relaunched in 2021 following a decades-long hiatus.

“This is a terrific acknowledgement and achievement for CES+,” CEO Alex Younger said in a press release. “We put in a tremendous amount of effort into each and every project we do, and to be recognized by a large number of respected industry professionals is very fulfilling.”

Recent projects for CES+ included:

Refurbishing Key Cinemas in Los Cayos, Florida, a five-screen complex near CES+ headquarters.

Updating Studio Movie Grill’s North Point (Alpharetta, Georgia) and Chisholm Trail (Fort Worth, Texas) cinemas.

Partnering with Ecuador’s exhibition chain CINEXT, including their locations in Manta and Quito.

CES+ is a family-owned business specializing in cinema equipment, technology, and software, which has been in business for more than 35 years.

Other Boxoffice Barometer winners from 2021 included: