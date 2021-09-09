CES+ Celebrates Release of New Marketing Campaign Out of CinemaCon

PRESS RELEASE



MIAMI, September 9, 2021 – CES+, an integration leader in cinema equipment, software, and technology solutions, is proud to announce it had a successful showing at CinemaCon 2021, including the launch of its new marketing campaign…The Cinema Beat.

“This year’s event was smaller in scope than in years past because of the ongoing pandemic, but we were able to have a very successful show nonetheless,” said Alex Younger, CES+ CEO. “As a matter-of-fact, those attendees that appeared in-person and many of our exhibiting partner companies were very energized and ready to do business. The launch of our new marketing campaign was a great hit, as well. We came away with a strong sense that the world is ready to go back to the movies!”

During CinemaCon 2021 and as an integrator of cinema equipment, software, and technology solutions, CES+ discussed how recent changes in the cinema industry have created more opportunities to demonstrate how impactful movies are when shared on the big screen.

“We work alongside exhibitors to evolve their technology and leverage the latest cinematic innovations to excite, entertain, and provide epic customer experiences,” Younger continued. “As such, the fact that we can both coordinate engineers and technicians’ for on-site visits as well as remotely service our customers’ needs was very well received during the show.”

CES+ officials also provided many examples of how its services are working for customers during the pandemic, including how beyond installation services, CES+ continues to provide technical support services through the NOC and the CIELO platform which combines smart alerts, 24/7 certified technicians, and hands-on customer service.

CES+ also marked CinemaCon 2021 as the oficial launchpad for its new marketing campaign…The Cinema Beat.See it here!

The Cinema Beat: Behind the experience of going to the cinema, there is a complex system that beats. A complex universe that makes the story you are about to see come to life, making yours much more meaningful. Discover the seamless experience of unique holistic entertainment spaces with CES+.

“The Cinema Beat makes a statement that the past year has affected us all, and that CES+ is here to support our customers in every possible way through our services, equipment, and support,” concluded Younger. “CinemaCon 2021 was the first time in quite a while that we were able to meet with customers face-to-face, and we showed our dedication to their success both in the short and long term as we all battle to get past the pandemic.”

For more information, please visit www.ces.plus. To request an interview with CES+ CEO Alex Younger, please contact Soledad Rodriquez at s.rodriguez@ces.plus.