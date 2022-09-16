CES+ Renovates and Updates New Mexico’s Historic Totah Theater

Image courtesy: CES+

CES+ — a company specializing in audio/visual integration leader for cinema equipment, software, and technology solutions — has renovated and updated the historic Totah Theater in Farmington, New Mexico with the latest in A/V equipment and services.

CES+ has installed a laser projection Barco Series 4, DOLBY IMS-3000 server with a CP950 sound processor and a 16-channel DMA16302 amplifier, JBL 7.1 passive audio system including speakers, surrounds and subwoofers, and a 28ft. x 15.2ft. retractable screen from Severtson Screens. The auditorium is also fully equipped with Dolby hearing impaired devices. CES+ is also providing equipment and installation services.

Opened in 1949 and used as a movie theatre until 1982, in 2006 the Totah Theater was converted into a multi-use performance hall. In 2020, San Juan County acquired, and in partnership with the City of Farmington renovated the facility to create a “Center of Film” for the region.

Upon project completion, the facility will be used for film screenings and live entertainment events, and will serve as the base of operations for Totah Studios, a joint venture between the San Juan County and the City of Farmington, who took control of the building last year. The structure is also being preserved after it was deemed of “historical significance” to the city, even as the A/V technologies are being updated.

“This is not an everyday theater, as it plays a vital role to the community and its history,” CES+ CEO Alex Younger said in a press release. “We are proud to be a part of its renovation, installing state-of-the-art AV systems while having our technicians on-site to ensure all of the vital components are installed and managed properly from the start.”

Image courtesy: CES+