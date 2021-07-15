CGV’s New Chungju City Multiplex Outfitted with Christie Pure Laser Cinema Projectors

Image Courtesy of Christie/CGV

CGV, the largest multiplex cinema chain in South Korea, has opened a new complex in Chungju city which has been fully equipped with Christie’s RGB pure laser cinema projectors featuring Christie Real|Laser illumination technology, it was announced today.

The six-screen, four-level multiplex, known as CGV Chungju Gyohyeon, is located within Hans Tower, a new cultural and recreational destination in the city. Each auditorium, which collectively house 463 seats, has been outfitted with a Christie CP2315-RGB pure laser cinema projector featuring 2K resolution, an expanded color gamut, and contrast ratios that far exceed the DCI specification.

“We are delighted to work with Christie, and will continue to provide a more engaging cinematic experience and better service to our customers,” said a CGV spokesperson.

Han Kim, executive director for APAC, Cinema, Christie, commented, “We are delighted that CGV has chosen our RGB pure laser projection systems for its latest cinema complex in Chungju city. This is a clear reflection of the value that Christie offers to our customers such as CGV that we’ve enjoyed a longstanding relationship with. We are committed to assisting CGV in generating exemplary box-office returns, drawing on the audience appeal that RGB laser projection excellence can deliver.”

Christie’s CP2315-RGB projector provides exhibitors with more than 70,000 hours of optimal performance before dropping to 50% original brightness. Featuring a patented sealed optical path, the CP2315-RGB delivers over 95 percent of Rec. 2020 spec without filtering or color correction.

Christie’s RGB pure laser projectors have been deployed in major cinema chains across Australasia, including Australia, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.