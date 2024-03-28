Christie Announces CineLife+ RBe Enhanced Laser Projectors

Courtesy of Christie

Christie has introduced CineLife+ RBe projectors with Phazer illumination technology. The new projectors combine advanced features and electronics, with 2K resolution and brightness ranging from 6,000 to 11,000 lumens.

The CineLife+ series adds three new projectors: CP2406-RBe, CP2409-RBe, and the CP2411-RBe. With Phazer illumination, these projectors are designed for improved image performance on small, high-gain screens.

Featuring Christie’s new CineLife+2K electronics platform, projector set-up is quick and easy with auto-configuration features, motorized lens mount, and integrated proprietary electronic color convergence (ECC) for perfect lateral color alignment. Compatibility with Mystique Cinema ensures the projector is perfectly aligned 24/7, 365 days a year without requiring a maintenance visit.

With Phazer illumination technology, RBe projection features more than twice the energy efficiency of a comparable Xenon projector, with the CP2406-RBe delivering 9.7lm/W, the CP2409-RBe 9.3lm/W, and the CP2411-RBe outputting 8.8lm/W.

The RBe projectors are available for order now, and attendees to CinemaCon 2024 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas can see the CP2406-RBe in action and on display in Milano V.

“Our new series further expands Christie’s robust range of solutions and choice of illumination platforms for the cinema industry,” says Allan Fernandes, the director of product management in cinema at Christie. “For small screens, the RBe projectors deliver great value, with low maintenance and long-life performance.”