Christie Announces New RGB Laser and Xenon Projectors

Christie has announced that it is expanding its range of solutions for the cinema industry with the launch of new RGB pure laser and Xenon projectors. With brilliant color to engage moviegoers, the new Christie CP2420-Xe, CP4420-Xe, CP4425-RGB, and CP4435-RGB projectors are designed with advanced features to meet the needs of cinemas.

The new CP4425-RGB and CP4435-RGB deliver 26,000 DCI lumens and 35,000 DCI lumens, respectively, for screens up to 89-feet wide. With Real|Laser illumination, these new models offer a moviegoing experience for mainstream and premium large formats. The CP4425-RGB and CP4435-RGB are capable of providing over 50,000 hours of low maintenance performance. The Christie CP2420-Xe and CP4420-Xe projectors also feature Xenolite lamps.

With CineLife+, the CP2420-Xe, CP4420-Xe, CP4425-RGB and CP4435-RGB projectors include new features such as the integrated Electronic Color Convergence (ECC) for color alignment and LiteLOC for maintaining brightness over time. CineLife+ is compatible with select third-party IMBs, and its wide range of inputs supports all existing content formats. Additionally, the CineLife+ RemoteUI can be used to securely control the projector via the web on all popular browsers, eliminating the need for a touch panel controller.

The new projectors are compatible with Christie Mystique Cinema, an auto-calibration solution for single and multi-projector systems.

Allan Fernandes, director of product management at Christie said, “Our newest projectors are based on the latest CineLife+™ cinema processing electronics including advanced features which simplify the installation and operation of our products, while simultaneously optimizing image performance to unprecedented levels for exhibition and post production. And with Real|Laser™ and Xenolite illumination technologies, cinemas can deliver an ever improving immersive moviegoing experience.”

Christie solutions are on display at CinemaCon, April 25-28, in Vegas (Milano ballrooms I and V).