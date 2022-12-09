Christie Demonstrates CINITY Cinema System at CineAsia 2022

Image courtesy: Christie Digital Systems

Christie, a company specializing in digital cinema presentation technologies, conducted demonstrations of its CINITY Cinema System at CineAsia 2022, currently taking place in Hall 8 of Icon Cineconic, True Icon Hall, Bangkok.

The CINITY Cinema System has earned global recognition by winning the Technical Achievement Award at CineEurope 2022. It also screened new scenes of James Cameron’s sequel Avatar: The Way of Water during Disney’s presentation.

These demonstrations served to showcase the full capabilities of the CINITY Cinema System – a blending of 4K, 3D, high brightness, high frame rate, high dynamic range, and wide color gamut display capabilities, paired with immersive sound.

Christie provides high performance digital projection technology and services to CINITY Cinema Systems as a CINITY projection system partner.

“We are delighted to have been able to conduct demonstrations of CINITY at CineAsia to promote this innovative and exhilarating moviegoing experience,” Christie’s executive vice president of cinema Brian Claypool said in a press release. “This is an affirmation of our strong partnership with CINITY, as well as our commitment to develop state-of-the-art technologies which continue to push the boundaries of theatrical presentation unlike any other in the industry.”