Christie’s RGB Pure Laser Cinema Projection Added at Sunshine Palace, Jamaica’s Newest Multiplex

Image Courtesy of Christie

Jamaican cinema chain Palace Amusement Company’s new four-screen multiplex in Portmore Pines, St. Catherine features Christie digital cinema projection throughout, including an RGB pure laser projector, the first of its kind in the country.

The main screen is equipped with the Christie CP2315-RGB projector featuring Christie RealLaser illumination, while the remaining three screens have the Christie CP2215 model.

Located in the new Sunshine Outlet Mall, the Sunshine Palace multiplex has seating capacity of 674 people. Palace Amusement Company’s three other Jamaica locations also use Christie projectors: Carib 5 with 1,355 seats and Palace Cineplex with 349 seats, both in Kingston, and Palace Multiplex in Montego Bay with 845 seats.

“We have continuously trusted on the brand for its cutting-edge technology and the truth is that our Christie projectors have always been very reliable,” Palace Amusement Company’s CTO Shawn V. Smith said in a press release. “At ShowEast, we saw a demonstration of Christie’s RGB pure laser projectors and we were very pleased with their light output. The brightness and picture quality were excellent and because of this we had to have it as a first in this region.”