Christie Launches Webinar Series for Next Generation of Cinema Industry Professionals

Speakers from five continents are coming together for a new global webinar series about film, moving pictures, and cinema careers for the next generation of industry professionals. Free to attend, the series, hosted by cinema technology leader Christie, explores the stories behind the successes, the challenges, and the future of cinema with online presentations, conversations, and panels featuring a variety of professionals from the cinema space, including the fields of cinema exhibition, production, screenwriters, and more.

“A year ago, I had the idea to collaborate with industry experts in cinema to provide a free webinar series for emerging talent and techs in cinema,” says Carmen Benyair, global public relations manager, Christie. “This idea spawned from our new Christie Ignite program to nurture the next generation in the industry with knowledge, expertise, and networking opportunities. We’ve had wonderful support for it.”

Many share Christie’s commitment to the next generation. “This year Christie celebrates 95 years, and CineSparks is a great opportunity to continue our collaboration with industry professionals – partners and customers alike–and folks we’re just getting to know. Everyone is coming together to share knowledge and inspiration,” says Chris Shu, director of marketing, Cinema, Christie.

“The next generation is the future of cinema,” said Geoff Burdick, senior vice president of production and technology at James Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment. “The industry is changing, and this generation will shape what lies ahead.” Burdick will open the CineSparks Webinar Series on October 1, speaking about the trends in making and consuming content and new ways to work in the film industry as an emerging filmmaker, cinematographer, or graduate of film school.

Other sessions include Dirk Blackman, screenwriter and educator; Singapore-based director/filmmaker Yee Wei Chai; Edward Dawson-Taylor, founder, head of technology and school at CG Pro; as well as an exhibition panel with three leading women Dr. Heather Morgan, Funmi Onuma and Mariam El Bacha. The list of speakers can be viewed here. New webinars will be added and announced throughout the month.

Shu continues: “If you’re a recent graduate of a film or animation school or program, a few years into your career, thinking of changing careers or just have an interest in any of the topics, I encourage you to register for this free webinar series, to learn from a successful and diverse range of experts sharing untold personal stories, offering their views on the industry and its future.”

To view the agenda and register, visit the CineSparks Webinar Series website.