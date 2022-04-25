Christie Purchases Cinergy Software from Digital Cinema Implementation Partners (DCIP)

Image Courtesy of Christie

Christie Digital Systems announced Monday the purchase of Cinergy software from Digital Cinema Implementation Partners, LLC (DCIP).

Cinergy is a cloud-based enterprise platform with tools to help operators track, monitor, and manage theatre presentation quality in one centralized platform. While currently geared towards cinema, Cinergy can be tailored to add value to operations and technical programs in additional markets.

The deal will complement Christie’s Professional Services offering, which assists in designing, manufacturing, deploying, and supporting professional AV display systems. Existing Cinergy customers will be unaffected by the purchase.

Cinergy has nine core functions, including:

Asset tracking and trusted device list (TDL) management

Automated key delivery to the screen

Real-time system health monitoring

Comprehensive performance reporting

Proactive lamp and consumables management

Preventative maintenance monitoring

Secure remote access

Tailored business intelligence reporting

Streamlined support ticketing and knowledge management

It also has a mobile app which allows features to be accessed remotely via smartphone or tablet.

DCIP is a joint venture owned equally by AMC Entertainment Inc., Cinemark, and Regal, a subsidiary of Cineworld Group plc.

“This purchase is an exciting move for Christie, further strengthening our software and remote management expertise,” Christie’s Executive Vice President of Professional Services Sean James said in a press release. “Cinergy is a powerful solution enabling owners to transform theatre operations and realize a venue’s full potential with centralized control, real-time data, and reporting. We are delighted to welcome employees from DCIP in roles that include software developers, business development, sales, and operations support.”

“Christie’s purchase of our Cinergy software provides a smooth transition and a solid future for DCIP customers and partners,” DCIP’s Chief Executive Officer Rich Manzione added. “Christie has a long track record of supporting cinema exhibition. That, coupled with its remote monitoring experience, will help to ensure that Cinergy continues to grow and meet the evolving needs of cinema and beyond.”