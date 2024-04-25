Christie RGB Pure Laser Projector Powers First Ōma Cinema

Image courtesy Christie

A Christie® CP4435-RGB pure laser projector is bringing screenings to life at a unique new cinema experience at Ōma Cinema in Mougins, France. Inspired by traditional Italian-style opera house balconies—and resembling a futuristic sci-fi layout—Ōma Cinema features innovative architecture, utilizing circular seating pods as part of a premium auditorium concept to improve viewing. Christie partner Cinewest chose the CP4435-RGB projector to deliver advanced DCI-compliant cinema projection, paired with a custom 7.1 sound system.

“We wanted to bring something different and offer viewers something special as part of a premium in-person visit, which couldn’t be replicated at home,” says Nicolas Chican, co-founder at Ōma Cinema. “We saw a lack of evolution in cinema design in recent decades and felt that architecture could be a powerful tool to deliver something unique. We are manufacturer agnostic, but we were pleased with the Christie projector that was chosen by our client, as it has excellent contrast ratio, high brightness, and an impressive colour spectrum. It’s not just about architecture, it’s about the whole experience, and we can’t wait to see what customers think.”

Ōma Cinema in Mougins is the first Ōma install and features 160 seats, with five individual pods, as well as orchestra seating. Designed by architect Pierre Chican, the patented concept’s ‘vertical’ seating structure is designed to concentrate seating pods in the optimal viewing area, moving the traditional ‘first row’ seats further back in the theatre, and the ‘back row’ seats closer to the screen. Thanks to the radical design, the projector is also able to be installed perfectly mid-centre to the screen, eliminating image distortion.

Christie CP4435-RGB features CineLife+™ electronics and Real|Laser™ illumination as a compact, all-in-one projector which excels in image quality and operational lifetime while providing a low total cost of ownership. Thanks to its RGB pure laser illumination, colors are vibrant and detailed, delivering true-to-life images.

“We’re delighted that Cinewest and Ōma Cinema chose the Christie CP4435-RGB for this exciting project at Ōma Cinema in Mougins, which will deliver outstanding visual performance,” says Adil Zerouali, senior director of sales, EMEA Cinema, at Christie. “We believe that cinema delivers a shared experience like no other, and we want to inspire and engage movie lovers together with our partners. It’s great to see innovation in the industry, and I’m sure this bold concept will excite moviegoers.”

The Ōma concept is fully customizable and is available to be rolled out to other screens across the globe to either renovate existing theatres or be built from scratch. Each pod features its own unique access point and is customizable with different seating configurations and comforts. It’s also possible to incorporate a stage beside the screen to allow an Ōma room to be used for live events and conferences. Rear access ensures no visual distractions—such as signage or other exits—intrude on the viewer’s perspective. Thanks to the more vertical seating structure, space is saved at the rear of the screen, providing room to locate dedicated food and beverage areas and lounge bars. The first official screening at Mougins took place on April 24.