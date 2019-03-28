Christie to Showcase CP4330- RGB Projector and New Lineup at CinemaCon

PRESS RELEASE

LAS VEGAS – (March 27, 2019) – Christie®will be opening CinemaCon 2019, April 1 – 4 at Caesars Palace with projection and sound innovations, while adding to the bottom line of the studio and exhibition communities.

The Milano 1-3 ballrooms, complete with a 30-seat theatre with Christie RealLaser™ projection and Vive Audio, will showcase how energy-saving, future-proofed projection and sound offerings can deliver realistic color, contrast and bright images, along with high-quality cinema sound.

“And what a difference a year makes. Last year at CinemaCon, Christie debuted its 4K resolutionCP4325-RGB cinema projector, the first RealLaser system developed for mainstream cinema exhibition. Exhibitors have recognized the advantages bestowed by our exclusive Christie RealLaser™illumination platform,” said Dale Miller, Executive Vice President, Cinema, at Christie. “Interest in and orders for our new, RealLaser-equipped systems, including the Christie 2K resolution CP2315-RGBand CP2320-RGB models added to the family in 2018, is exceeding all expectations.”

Since their official launch, Christie’s pure laser CP4325-RGB, CP2315-RGB and CP2320-RGB projectors, based on the Christie RealLaser illumination platform, have been embraced by exhibitors around the world for new installations. All manner of cinemas, from chains to single art-houses, have jumped on the bandwagon, including China’s Wanda Cinema Line, Taiwan’s Showtime Cinemas, Australia’s HOYTS Cinemas, Thailand’sMajor Cineplex, the Philippines’ SM Cinema, France’s CGR Cinemas and Mexico’s Cinemex ARTZ.

Christie will launch the CP4330-RGB projector, a higher-lumen output version of the CP4325-RGB, at the show, as well as preview two new models coming off of Christie’ manufacturing lines in 2019. The new CP4330-RGB can be seen in scheduled demonstrations throughout each day. The preview of the CP2309-RGB, extending its mainstream cinema projector family, and the CP4450-RGB, boasting dual laser optical systems (LOS) and CineLife+ electronics, for Premium Large Format (PLF) theatres, will add to a lineup of affordable pure RGB laser cinema projectors.

In the CP2309-RGB model, exhibitors will get an all-in-one system based on the proven CP2315-RGB design and leveraging the 0.69” DMD-chipset from TI, delivering more than 8500 lumens with an impressive 2000:1 contrast ratio. Debuting at CinemaCon 2019 and available in the summer, an economic entry-point to Christie’s acclaimed RGB laser projection family is used for the first round of replacements to Series One projectors.

As well, the Vive Audio family will be extended with the launch of a new, low-profile, coaxial ribbon driver ceiling surround sound speaker, the LS2C. And the LA3Si and LA3i replacements for the current LA3S-3ohm and LA3 speakers will be previewed.

Christie boasts more than 65,000 digital projectors in the market today. Christie’s Managed Services group offers a variety of programs that combine comprehensive extended warranty options with concierge and service level capabilities. The team will be on hand to answer questions about how their customized services and solutions may be able to help exhibitors make the next transition to Christie RealLaser, or simply add more life to their existing investments.

At CinemaCon, the new product reels and screenings that showcase the magic of cinema in the Colosseum will be delivered by either Christie’s CP4230 projectors installed there, or by Dolby Vision laser projectors, which are manufactured by Christie.

See Christie at Milano 1, 2 and 3 Ballrooms at CinemaCon.