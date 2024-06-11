Christie to Showcases Illumination Technology Innovations at CineEurope 2024

Courtesy of Christie

Christie will showcase its comprehensive solutions at CineEurope 2024, June 17th-20th at the International Barcelona Convention Center, Barcelona, Spain. At booth #301 and MR 134, Christie experts will be on hand to discuss solutions for both small-screen and premium large format cinemas, including a range of energy-efficient projectors. A key attraction at the Christie terrace room will be the Christie CP2406-RBe – on show for the first time in Europe – featuring new Phazer illumination technology. The latest advancements in RGB pure laser projection will also feature the CP4435-RGB pure laser projector and the CINITY Cinema System, with Real|Laser illumination.

Powered by Phazer illumination technology, the new CP2406-RBe projector, with new Christie CineLife+ 2K electronics, features integrated electronic color convergence (ECC) for perfect color alignment. With Real|Laser illumination and CineLife+ processing electronics, the CP4435-RGB offers images full of color, contrast and rich detail. For an even more premium moviegoing experience, Christie’s CINITY Cinema System combines 4K resolution, 3D, high brightness, HFR, HDR, wide color gamut display capabilities, and immersive sound. For cinemas that continue to rely on the tried-and-true performance of Xenon illumination, as well as the low upfront cost of ownership, Christie is the only manufacturer to offer CineLife+ Xe cinema projectors for screens up to 71 feet wide, like the Christie CP4420-Xe.

The Christie team will also demonstrate Command Station, a new application of Cinergy software. Cinergy is a cloud-based remote monitoring and management platform for both Christie and non-Christie equipment. It provides exhibitors and service providers with tools to monitor system health and track assets in real-time, automate key delivery, and drive informed decision-making with comprehensive reporting. The new Command Station application allows theater managers to perform booth operations and control equipment from anywhere in their theater. Subscribers can start and stop playlists, adjust lighting, audio, and more – all from a tablet.

Show attendees can learn more about the latest trends in cinema technology at the ICTA Panel, titled “What’s Next in Cinema Technology?” where Christie’s VP of Cinema, Brian Claypool, will join the panel to share his industry expertise. The session takes place at Exhibition Hall level P0 at CineEurope on Tuesday, June 18th.

“It is a privilege to join industry leaders at CineEurope to exhibit our array of complete visual solutions. We look forward to connecting with customers to discuss the latest technology enhancements, and highlighting how they can improve the cinema experience and deliver outstanding return on investment,” says Adil Zerouali, the senior sales director of Cinema EMEA at Christie. “Our new Phazer illumination, in addition to our Real|Laser and Xenon illumination technology, allows us to provide a tailored solution for all screens.”