Christie Welcomes Return to In-Person CineEurope

Christie, the audio-visual technology company, is excited to join the European cinema industry once again at CineEurope in Barcelona, from Monday, October 4 to Thursday, October 7 at Centre Convencions Internacional Barcelona (CCIB). Christie will be at booth MR 134 for the 30th year of the show, the first in-person CineEurope event since 2019.

At CineEurope, Christie will showcase its CP4430-RGB and CP2315-RGB pure laser projectors, make the European debut of its CP2306-RGBe projector, and show off its CounterAct, a line of CE-certified commercial UV disinfection fixtures with Ushio’s patented Care222 far-UVC light technology that effectively reduces 99 percent of pathogens while people are present.

“We’re thrilled to be able to meet in person at CineEurope and get back to discussing how we can enhance the cinema experience with our partners,” Christie’s Executive Vice President for Cinema Brian Claypool said in a press release. “With recent good news, including promising box office recovery and a host of exciting film releases to come with their own exclusive theatrical release window, there is great optimism about the future. People are the most important part of this industry, and we can’t wait to reconnect with partners and meet some new faces, as we enjoy the return of the cinematic experience together.”