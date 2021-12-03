Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers Becomes Bestselling Title Ever for Distributor Fathom Events

Faith-based drama Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers has become the bestselling in-cinema event in Fathom Events’ history, with sales now topping $8 million.

Crowdfunded television series The Chosen tells the story of Jesus’ life and airs on several streaming services, including Peacock and VidAngel, with two seasons and 16 episodes so far. This Christmas special was shot specifically for the big screen and Fathom Events is showing it in cinemas for 10 days, from Wednesday, December 1 through Friday, December 10.

With a runtime of 1 hour and 50 minutes, the special plays more like a film than a television episode. Directed by Dallas Jenkins and Jacob Schwarz, it follows the Biblical story of Mary (Sara Anne) and Joseph (Raj Bond) as the baby Jesus is born in Bethlehem.

Within its first 12 hours of availability, the title sold $1.5 million worth of tickets, another Fathom Events record.

The special also includes musical performances from faith-based music acts including Phil Wickham, Maverick City Music, for KING & COUNTRY, and Brandon Lake.

“We knew we had something special with this title,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. “We are grateful for the passionate fans of The Chosen and our exhibitor partners who accommodated demand by adding showtimes and locations. We are all partners on this journey to claim the #1 spot as Fathom’s bestselling event, ever!”