Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers Sets Fathom Events Pre-Sales Record in First 12 Hours

The crowd-funded breakthrough hit The Chosen will be coming to cinemas with CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: THE MESSENGERS, the first entry of the franchise to receive a theatrical release. Fathom Events will be handling its event cinema release in December, with the distributor already reporting record pre-sales within hours of the announcement.

“CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: THE MESSENGERS broke Fathom Events’ record with $1.5 million in sales in the first 12 hours,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. “Originally slated to premiere in 1079 theaters, we’ve already added 450+ locations and thousands of screens to satisfy demand and anticipate these numbers will continue to grow.”

The faith-based title shows the birth of Christ through the eyes of Mary and Joseph, featuring actors from The Chosen series. The event will also features performances from extraordinary Christian artists and groups including Phil Wickham, Maverick City Music, For King and Country, Brandon Lake and many more.

Event cinema engagements begin on December 1, with additional screens and playdates added to accommodate demand. Showtimes are listed at TheChosen.tv/Christmas

“When we decided to do a special Christmas episode, we knew it would be the ideal moment to get this on the big screen,” said series Creator, Writer and Director Dallas Jenkins. “It’s the first chance Chosen fans have had to gather all over the country, so we intend to make it worth it. And with all the incredible musicians assembled, this is a perfect event for inviting friends.”

The roster of performers for CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: THE MESSENGERS currently includes:

Phil Wickham

Maverick City Music

For King and Country

Brandon Lake

Cain

Leanna Crawford

Jordan Feliz

Dawson Hollow

Matt Maher

One Voice Children’s Choir

The Bonner Family

Bryan and Katie Torwalt

We The Kingdom

Actors from The Chosen cast performing monologues:

Austin Reed Alleman (Nathaniel)

Giavani Cairo (Thaddeus)

Luke Dimyan (Judas)

Lara Silva (Eden)

“CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: THE MESSENGERS will be the Christmas event of 2021, and we are elated to bring it to the big screen so it may be seen by audiences nationwide,” said Fathom CEO Nutt.