Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas to Receive NATO Spirit of the Industry Award at CinemaCon

Courtesy of Universal Pictures, Photo credit Melinda Sue Gordon

The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) will honor Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas with the NATO Spirit of the Industry Award during this year’s CinemaCon, Mitch Neuhauser, the managing director of CinemaCon, announced today. The official convention of NATO, CinemaCon will be held April 24th-27th at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Nolan and Thomas will be presented with this special honor at the Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony taking place on the evening of Thursday, April 27th, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and hosted by official presenting sponsor The Coca-Cola Company.

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas’ films shatter the limits of what cinematic storytelling can achieve, maintaining a shared passion and commitment to the theatrical filmgoing experience that is unwavering and unparalleled. Nolan and Thomas’ films, including Tenet, Dunkirk, Interstellar, Inception and The Dark Knight trilogy, have earned more than $5 billion at the global box office and have been awarded 11 Oscars and 36 nominations, including two Best Picture nominations.

Nolan and Thomas’ work can be seen this summer in Universal Pictures’ Oppenheimer, their first film with the studio, arriving exclusively in theaters on July 21st, 2023. Written and directed by Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. Oppenheimer is filmed in a combination of IMAX 65mm and 65mm large-format film photography including, for the first time ever, sections in IMAX black and white analogue photography. Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey, Jr., Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

“I am deeply honored to present the Spirit of the Industry Award to our good friends Chris and Emma as my last official act as President of NATO,” noted NATO President and chief executive officer John Fithian. “No one has done more to advance the theatrical experience than these two champions of cinema.”