Cielo and Cinemeccanica Form Partnership Agreement

PRESS RELEASE

Device monitoring and data analytics provider Cielo and cinema equipment producer Cinemeccanica announced today that they are signing a partnership agreement to implement Cielo Cinema and Cielo Command with Cinemeccanica’s exhibitors.

Cielo’s Cinema and Command Suite, paired with Cinemeccanica’s services, will allow exhibitors to monitor all equipment installed in real time, so that potential issues can be resolved before they become a problem.

“We are very excited to sign this partnership agreement with Cinemeccanica. Cinemeccanica is a leading technology and services provider for the cinema industry worldwide and most significantly in Europe, a strategic market that we are focused on. Along with reselling and providing services, we will be integrating our platforms to increase automation and improve customer satisfaction” said Rafael Garzon, VP customer growth at Cielo.

“We are very happy to partner with Cielo because they developed a complete software suite to manage and control cinema equipment and have a long-standing experience with cinema chains in the U.S. and Latin America,” said Pier Carlo Ottoni, Cinemeccanica’s sales and marketing director. “We want to improve our NOC services in Europe, and with Cielo software we are sure that we will become more efficient and faster to resolve equipment issues, extending the services that we offer in the market.”