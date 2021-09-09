CineAsia Cancelled for Third Consecutive Year

CineAsia, the most important theatrical exhibition & distribution convention in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, has been cancelled for the third consecutive year. Film Expo Group, the event’s organizers, were forced to abandon the 2019 edition due to the protests in Hong Kong, while plans for the 2020 edition were foiled by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in the region.

The 2021 edition of CineAsia was originally scheduled to take place in Bangkok this December. The full statement from Film Expo Group is presented below:

After much consideration following conversations with strategic partners in the APAC region and meetings with key supporters and studios at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, we have determined that we cannot hold a successful convention in Bangkok in December 2021. It is therefore with much sadness and disappointment that we need to cancel CineAsia 2021.

Eight key markets in the region are presently closed and will not reopen until October. Travel restrictions remain in force across all territories and we expect those to continue through year-end. Slow progress on vaccine rollouts and quarantine requirements all add to the challenges in the region.

Safety is our first priority and we cannot subject our delegates to any potential risk.

Another main concern is that travel between Asian countries will be curtailed as well as travel from the US. People’s willingness to travel is not viable now and we don’t expect it to be until first quarter of 2022.

CineAsia was cancelled in Hong Kong in 2019 and Bangkok in 2020. We are disheartened that the COVID variants have once again forced us to make this difficult decision.

We will be back in 2022! New dates to follow. Stay safe and stay positive.