CineAsia Set For December 6-9, 2021 in Bangkok

Film Expo Group has announced that the 2021 edition of trade show CineAsia will take place from December 6-9 of this year in Bangkok, Thailand, at the Royal Paragon Hall and Major Cineplex Group’s Paragon Cineplex.

Writes Film Expo Group in their announcement:

With shows being canceled in 2019 (Hong Kong) and 2020 (Bangkok), there is a great deal of expectation for this upcoming edition. The idea of getting together in a face-to-face environment to network, visit with old friends, experience new technologies, and see lots of film… it’s what we all want.

Said co-managing directors Robert and Andrew Sunshine of the show’s move to Bangkok: “The support from local exhibition is extraordinary, the theatres are the best designed and technically enhanced theatres in the world and the cinema is on the same level as the convention center.”

CineAsia sister shows CineEurope and ShowEast, also run by Film Expo Group, are slated for October 4-7 in Barcelona and November 8-11 in Miamni, respectively; both events saw their typical in-person events replaced by online shows in 2020.