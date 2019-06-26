CineAsia to Honor China’s Lumière Pavilions Circuit

Jimmy Wu

Lumière Pavilions will receive the “Exhibitor of the Year” Award at CineAsia on Thursday, December 12, at the Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong. The award will be accepted by Jimmy Wu, founder, chairman and CEO, and Jane Shao, founder and president of Lumière Pavilions.



“It gives us great pleasure to present the Exhibitor of the Year award to Lumière Pavilions,” said Andrew Sunshine, president of The Film Expo Group, which manages CineAsia. “Since its inception, Lumière has pushed the envelope in becoming a trendsetter in the industry, making them an ideal candidate for this year’s award.”



Lumière Pavilions is a cinema investment company focusing on the development and operation of high-end cinemas in China. Currently, Lumière operates more than 40 premium multiplex cinemas in economically vibrant regions across China. In 2016 Lumière Pavilions became one of only three strategic exhibitors in China to partner with Imax Corporation; it now operates 11 Imax cinemas.



Lumière also offers a range of alternative content including opera, ballet, concerts, and live sporting events.