CineEurope Announces Recipients of Gold Awards

The International Union of Cinemas (UNIC) and the Film Expo Group announced the 2019 recipients of the CineEurope Gold Awards, given to cinema professionals for their dedication and service to the sector. Honorees will be saluted at the CineEurope Awards Ceremony on Thursday, June 20, at the Centre de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona (CCIB) in Barcelona, Spain.



The Gold Awards, introduced at CineEurope 2018, recognize those individuals who have made an exceptional contribution both to the ongoing success of their company or organization and also to the wider European cinema industry.



The recipients of the 2019 Gold Awards are:

Simon Brown, director, Film Content Protection Agency (FCPA)

Marcin Czubak, CTO, Helios

Kam Dosanjh, director of operations, Vue International

Rolv Gjestland, adviser in cinema design and technology, Film & Kino

Jaime Gerbolés, growth director, Yelmo Cines

Valeria Kurohtina, duty manager, Cinamon

Duncan Reynolds, group development director, Odeon Cinemas Group

Carola Schmid, head of booking/exhibition, Cineplexx



Phil Clapp, president of UNIC, said, “On behalf of UNIC members, I would like to warmly congratulate each of the awardees and thank them for their exceptional service to the European cinema industry. The Gold Awards recognize that the success of our industry is dependent on the skills and expertise of the people who work within it, whose devotion and passion exemplify precisely what makes the sector so special. We are delighted to see their hard work and dedication being celebrated at CineEurope.”



Andrew Sunshine, president of the Film Expo Group, added, “On behalf of our entire team at the Film Expo Group, we would like to congratulate all of those being recognized with a Gold Award this year for their continued support and dedication to our great industry. We are excited to be able to continue with this tradition not only again this year, but for years to come.”