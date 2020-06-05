CineEurope Online 2020: Schedule is Now Live

The first sessions for CineEurope Online 2020 have been announced. The digital event will take place over two 3-hour sessions on June 17 and 18.

CineEurope, the annual convention of European cinema trade body UNIC, was originally scheduled to be held in Barcelona this June before being pushed to August due to the Covid-19 crisis. The decision to move it entirely online was taken in May.

The schedule will be updated throughout the coming days.

Registrations are now available online.