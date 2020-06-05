CineEurope Online 2020: Schedule is Now Live

The first sessions for CineEurope Online 2020 have been announced. The digital event will take place over two 3-hour sessions on June 17 and 18.
CineEurope, the annual convention of European cinema trade body UNIC, was originally scheduled to be held in Barcelona this June before being pushed to August due to the Covid-19 crisis. The decision to move it entirely online was taken in May.
The schedule will be updated throughout the coming days.
Registrations are now available online.
|SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
|Event Begins at 16:00 CET | 3-Hour Program Each Day
|WEDNESDAY, 17 JUNE
Opening Ceremony
CineEurope’s 100 Million Euro Retrospective – Films 2019
Presented by Dolby Laboratories
Welcome Address
Andrew Sunshine, Co-Managing Director of CineEurope
Special Message from The Coca-Cola Company
James Quincey, Chairman & CEO
Stephane Monnot, Away From Home – Global Customers Vice President
Industry Address
Laura Houlgatte, CEO, UNIC
Welcome To Barcelona (Virtually)
Jaime Tarrazon, Senior Vice President & Treasurer, UNIC
Executive Roundtable –
The Future of the Global Cinema Sector – Preparing for the “New Normal”
Moderator:
Julien Marcel, CEO, The Boxoffice Company
Panelists:
Eddy Duquenne, CEO, Kinepolis
Mooky Greidinger, CEO, Cineworld
Cathleen Taff, President Distribution, Walt Disney Studios
More to Come
Industry Message from StudioCanal
Anna Marsh, CEO
Sponsor’s Comments
Cinionic
Industry Message from UniFrance
Daniela Elstner, Executive Director
CineEurope Tradeshow
Remarks by Jan Runge, ICTA Board Member
Sponsor’s Comments
The Coca-Cola Company
Business Sessions –
Cinema’s Strength Turns Into Weakness…And The Way Back
Presenter: David Hancock, Director, Cinema, OMDIA
Video Presentation from The European Union
Sponsor’s Comments
IMAX
Industry Message from Warner Bros.
Andrew Cripps, President, International Distribution
Sponsor’s Comments
Christie
Industry Message from Global Cinema Federation
Alejandro Ramirez, CEO, Cinepolis
Day One Closing Remarks
Andrew Sunshine, Laura Houlgatte
|THURSDAY, 18 JUNE
CineEurope Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of The Boxoffice Company
The Coca-Cola Seminar
Presenters:Oliver Delaney, European Channel Director – CinemaJ.
Walker Smith, Chief Knowledge Officer, Kantar
Reflective of the crisis that has shaped 2020, the Coca-Cola Seminar will take a different shape for the 29th edition of CineEurope. The seminar will look at the distribution of the global economy, how this is shaping the future by fast-tracking emerging trends, and how we can emerge stronger. We are joined by J. Walker Smith, Chief Knowledge Officer at Kantar Consulting, who will put this into context and explore how and why we use this insight to signal recovery to our consumers. 2021 will be a year of growth. Welcome to the new Era of the Public.
Industry Message from Paramount Pictures
Mark Viane, President International Theatrical Distribution
Sponsor’s Comments – GDC Technology Limited
Industry Message from Universal Pictures
Sponsor’s Comments – The Boxoffice Company
Stan Ruszkowski, President
Industry Message from The Walt Disney Company
Tony Chambers, Senior VP, Studio DistributionLee Jury, Senior VP, Studio and Integrated Marketing
Business Session –
Post Pandemic Technologies – How To Keep Moviegoers (And Staff) Safe
Patrick Von Sychowski, Celluloid Junkie
CineEurope Tradeshow
Sponsor’s Comments – NEC Display Solutions Europe
Industry Message from Sony Pictures
Sponsor’s Comments – DTS:X
Business Session –
Perfect Storm = Perfect Opportunity
Arturo Guillén, EVP & Global Managing Director, Comscore Movies
Industry Message from Lionsgate
David Spitz, President, Global Distribution
Business Session – ECA Slate Presentation
Brad LaDouceur, ECA Director
Industry Message from SF Studios
Closing Remarks
