CineLife Entertainment Announces Concert Documentary New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization Starring Bill Murray on February 2

Courtesy of CineLife Entertainment

CineLife Entertainment, a division of Spotlight Cinema Networks, will release the concert documentary film New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization in U.S. cinemas beginning February 2, 2022.

Featuring Bill Murray, cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Mira Wang, and pianist Vanessa Perez, the concert was filmed in Greece at the Acropolis. A co-production between Dorn Music, Makuhari Media, and Neda Film, the title originally premiered at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in July 2021.

“This concert-documentary brings together some of the most legendary and renowned voices of the industry,” CineLife Entertainment’s Executive Vice President Bernadette McCabe said in a press release. “We are thrilled to be distributing this across the country so viewers everywhere can enjoy this enchanting film.”

“We couldn’t be more humbled that the years of working with Bill Murray, Jan Vogler, Mira Wang, and Vanessa Perez on New Worlds has culminated in this worldwide theatrical release,” Dorn Music’s Tanja Dorn added. “We are thrilled that with our partners we can now bring it to audiences to enjoy.”

Tickets will be available for purchase starting in December.