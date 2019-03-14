CineLife Announces North American Release Date for Ballet Documentary Nureyev

PRESS RELEASE

March 14, 2019, New York, NY – CineLife Entertainment, the event cinema division of Spotlight Cinema Networks, has set April 19 as the North American theatrical premiere of the feature-length documentary film “Nureyev.” The film will be shown in major U.S. cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Boston, San Diego, Denver, Minneapolis, St. Louis and Washington, DC.

This striking and moving documentary traces the extraordinary life of Rudolf Nureyev, the most famous male ballet dancer of all time, who transcended the dance world to become a global icon. It charts his rise from humble beginnings, to his eventual defection to the West at the height of the Cold War, an event that shocked the world.

As well as providing an unparalleled insight into the man, “Nureyev” contextualizes the time in which he lived, exploring the charged political divide between Russia and the West and the critical role that Nureyev played as a cultural and global phenomenon.

“Nureyev” features never-before-seen footage, most of which is predominantly choreographed by Martha Graham, Paul Taylor and Murray Lewis. The film also includes an original score by award-winning composer Alex Baranowski, and a spellbinding series of exclusive modern dance tableaux – directed by Royal Ballet alumnus Russell Maliphant.

“Dance, unlike most other art forms, is ephemeral,” said co-director Jacqui Morris. “Our responsibility was to save Rudolf Nureyev for future generations, by tracking down the best of his work that survives on film, and then present it – and him – in the context of his time.”

Made with the support of The Nureyev Foundation, and with narration by Dame Siân Phillips. Other contributors include Nureyev’s contemporaries from the dance world, Alla Osipenko, Ghislaine Thesmarand Dame Antoinette Sibley, dance experts Clement Crisp, Meredith Danemanand the late John Gruen, historian Evan Mawdsleyand Nureyev’s personal friends Tamara Zakrzhevskaya, Leonid Romankovand Liuba Myasnikova.

“Nureyev” was co-directed by BAFTA nominated directors Jacqui Morris and David Morris.