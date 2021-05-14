Cinema First Survey Anticipates Warm Welcome for UK Movie Theaters Ahead of May 17 Reopening

Cinemas in the United Kingdom are expecting to enjoy a big boost from audiences as they reopen their doors on May 17. An ongoing tracking study conducted from April 21 through 27, commissioned by industry trade group Cinema First, finds that 38 percent of local audiences plan to return to the movies within the first month of reopening. An additional 34 percent of respondents indicate they will be ready to return within the first few months of reopening. Over 80 percent of cinemas in the United Kingdom are expected to reopen by June

Cinema First’s survey also found that moviegoing was listed among the most missed out-of-home entertainment activity among teens, young adults, and families. Over 59 percent of respondents indicated they felt the cinema experience was not something they could recreate at home.

The UK cinema sector has been hard hit by the financial impact of the Coivd-19 pandemic. The May 17 reopening will be the first time cinemas in the region open in 2021. 93 percent of moviegoers who returned in the first wave of reopening over the summer of 2020 said they would recommend the experience to others, and 99 percent of those interviewed expressed satisfaction with the health and safety measures at their local cinema.