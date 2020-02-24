Cinema Technology Community Announces Broad Range of Initiatives

Nonprofit independent trade organization Cinema Technology Community (CTC) announced plans to support the cinema industry during 2020 through knowledge-sharing and education initiatives across a broad range of issues.

CTC’s accomplishments in 2019 included a report on the causes of 3D ghosting, a guide to Premium Cinema Formats, providing support and educational sessions at trade events on three continents, podcasts, video content, and raising awareness of diversity and equality in cinema through CTC’s collaborative “Women In Cinema” series with Celluloid Junkie.

“Thanks to strong and relevant deliverables produced by our industry experts from across the entire cinema sector, CTC grew its membership by over 300 percent,” said Richard Mitchell, president of CTC. “In ensuring that the industry continues to provide the very best experiences to consumers, it is essential that we continue to stay abreast of technological developments and provide knowledge-sharing opportunities for the industry. We remain committed to supporting the global cinema technology community members with essential insights and tools to help shape better outcomes today, and in the future.”

During 2020, CTC plans to support the industry with expertise in key areas including the movie production workflow process, event cinema, sustainability, accessibility, the customer journey, end of VPF technology upgrade pathways, 3D consumer insights, diversity in cinema and a new edition of CTC’s Digital Projection Handbook. CTC’s educational program will also continue to grow with new advanced projection and DCP creation courses set to launch during 2020 to complement existing courses. Aligned to specific projects, CTC will continue to produce its regular podcast, support trade events around the world, and produce Cinema Technology magazine.

CTC has a number of membership and sponsorship opportunities available for individuals and organizations starting at $65/€60/£50. For further information on CTC including membership opportunities, visit www.cinema-technology.com or email info@cinema-technology.com.