Cinema Technology Community Presents Annual Awards in London

Simon Mayo and Mark Kermode

Cinema Technology Community (CTC), a not-for-profit independent trade organization, announced the recipients of its 2019 awards at its annual awards ceremony in London.

Hosted by film critic, author and broadcaster Mark Kermode, CTC’s own “last projectionist standing” Dave Norris, veteran broadcaster Simon Mayo, and British film composer David Arnold and emceed by Patrick von Sychowski and Helen Budge, the ceremony recognized individuals and organisations that drive excellence in moviegoing through the use of technology and outstanding service to the industry. More than 150 industry professionals attended the event.



The 2019 award recipients are:

Technology of the Year – CJ CGV Screen X

Cinema of the Year – Odeon Cinemas Luxe Leicester Square

Team of the Year – BBFC

Rising Star – Grainne Peat, Event Cinema Association

Technology Pioneer – Harkness Screens

Outstanding Achievement – Michael Swinson, Ellis Williams Architects

Lifetime Achievement – Rolv Gjestland, Film & Kino

President’s Award – Denis Kelly

“Our 2019 recipients blend those that have over many decades helped shape the moviegoing experience we see today with those who are shaping the moviegoing experience of tomorrow. Their relentless drive, enthusiasm, and passion to push boundaries in design, technology, and accessibility deserves the highest accolades and on behalf of the board of directors, governors, advisory council, and our members, we congratulate our award recipients,” said Richard Mitchell, president of CTC.

For further information on CTC including membership opportunities, visit www.cinema-technology.com or email info@cinema-technology.com.